Boost for fitness in Aberdeen’s over 60s

More over 60s living in the Aberdeen are thinking fit, a new report suggests.

The number of people in that age group who are attending Aberdeen Sports Village (ASV) leisure and fitness facilities has risen by almost a third.

The figures are contained with ASV’s annual report for 2018-19, which said 714 over 60s – known by ASV as ‘evergreen members’ – 30% more than in 2017-18.

“There were 30 specialised sessions of sport and physical activity each week for evergreens,” said the report.

It added: “There were 34,000 evergreen participations – an increase of 24%.”

City residents made a million visits to ASV in the 12-month period and did 231,444 gym workouts and swam 132,448 times.

They played 10,515 games of squash.

The report will be presented to Aberdeen City Council’s strategic commissioning committee on Thursday.