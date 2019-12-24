Boost as new bridge on north-east estate completed

Walkers in an area of the north-east will be able to enjoy some of the region’s most popular routes once again after the opening of a new bridge.

Mar Lodge Estate, near Braemar, has announced the car park at the River Quoich has reopened after construction work was completed on the new Allanaquoich Bridge.

The route had been shut for several months as work on the new crossing was carried out.

In a statement, the estate said: “We are delighted to announce that the car park at the Quoich has re-opened following completion of the new Allanaquoich Bridge, restoring access to the East Quoich and other popular walking routes in the area.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience over the last few months while this work was undertaken.”

The new bridge is open to pedestrians, cyclists and equestrian visitors.

Vehicle access is for estate use only.