Boom Battle Bar with axe throwing and mini golf planned for former Aberdeen market

Plans have been lodged to build an adventure bar which boasts activities such as axe throwing and darts in the former Aberdeen Market.

AGD Two Limited has submitted plans for a section of the market building accessed off Market Street for the Boom Battle Bar.

As well as having a bar and kitchen area serving food and drinks in the lower areas of the market building, there will be an area dedicated to adventure games.

It’s proposed the Aberdeen site will include axe throwing, smart darts, shuffleboard, table tennis, pool, mini golf, marble tarble and synthetic curling lanes.

According to planning documents, it is hoped the site will be open by summer.

© Boom Battle Bar

A UK-wide chain, it also has Boom Battle Bar venues in Cardiff, Lakeside, Liverpool, Norwich and Oxford.

The firm also submitted plans last year for adventure park FlipOut, at the former BHS site in the adjoining building.

A cover letter sent to Aberdeen City Council in support of the application by agents Montagu Evans states: “Planning permission was granted for the comprehensive redevelopment of the Aberdeen Market on 1 October 2020

One of the activities, shuffleboard.”Boom Battle Bar is a concept bar that has been developed in FlipOut proposals across the UK.

“Following the closure of British Home Stores (‘BHS’) in April 2016, the former BHS property had been vacant for a considerable period of time and had been the focus of vandalism and anti-social behaviour on several occasions.

“Planning permission was therefore pursued to allow the unit to be occupied in the shorter term whilst the broader redevelopment proposals for the Aberdeen Market are progressed, which the Council both recognised and supported.

“Now that the Aberdeen Market has ceased trading, the intention is to extend the FlipOut operation to the rest of the property (across level 2).”

© Boom Battle Bar

It adds: “The property has continued to be marketed as a whole, and in part, for a considerable period.

“It is considered that the change of use proposed will positively contribute to the vitality and viability of the city centre and will not undermine the retail function of the City Centre Retail Core or Union Street. The change of use will activate a currently disused space, which will add to the range of activities that are available for visitors to the city centre”