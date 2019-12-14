North-east bookworms invited to take part in reading challenge

Libraries across Aberdeenshire are offering customers the chance to take part in a reading challenge for all ages.

Readers can take part in the Winter World Challenge individually, together as a family or as a group of friends.

It starts on Saturday and will run through the winter months, ending on the extra day of 2020, which is Saturday February 29.

To start the challenge, bookworms should head down to their local library and pick up a challenge card.

The challenges are made up of several options, from reading seven books borrowed from the library to downloading library eBooks/eAudiobooks.

The card has seven circles, each representing a challenge, and once they are filled the card can be entered into the prize draw.

Readers can take part in the challenge as many times as they want, and each time it will be submitted into the prize draw.

Winners will be drawn after the challenge is completed, and there will be a prize-giving on Saturday March 14.

Prizes, which have been donated by businesses across Scotland, include a complimentary pass to Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park, a family pass to Aviemore, a Mackie’s of Scotland hamper and a Grampian Transport Museum Family Membership.