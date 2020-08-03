Books wanted for vulnerable adults in Aberdeen

An Aberdeen charity is looking for donations of pre-loved books to give to vulnerable adults it supports.

Aberdeen Cyrenians, which is based on Summer Street, has launched an appeal for people with books that they no longer need to donate them to the charity.

They will be given out to vulnerable adults in order to help tackle loneliness and isolation among service users, which is one of a number of different services that it offers.

It is hoped that popular fiction and biographies will ideally be donated.

Those who can help are asked to isolate the books in a sealed box for at least 72 hours, and get in touch with Aberdeen Cyrenians to arrange collection.

A vulnerable adults wish list has also been set up on Amazon, where books can be purchased and sent to the charity instead.

It also includes items such as colouring pens, Rubik’s cube, Uno, colouring pencils and exercise books.

To contact Aberdeen Cyrenians about a collection, email fundraising@weareac.org

The Amazon wish list can be found online at https://amzn.to/2DhBmbV