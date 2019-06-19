Books, laser pen and baking tray used in attacks on Aberdeen teachers

A union chief has revealed teachers across Aberdeen make a complaint about aggressive or violent behaviour “every day”.

Teaching union EIS has just began to compile the results of a survey of teachers, with the results branded “quite frankly horrifying”.

A total of 670 responses were received – around a third of the council’s teaching workforce – with teachers also raising concerns over their workload and stress.

At a meeting of the local authority’s staff governance committee, Ron Constable, joint secretary of the Aberdeen branch of EIS, said: “The statistics are quite frankly horrifying.

“We get a complaint about aggressive or violent behaviour every day.”

Mr Constable said the results of the survey were taking time to “filter through” but would be shared with the local authority to find ways in which they can “work together”.

He said: “There were 25 questions in the survey with questions asking have you been assaulted?

“I have looked at the amount of teachers who have been assaulted and it’s pretty much every day.”

Teachers are also experiencing more racist harassment, the union secretary told the Evening Express, adding that around a year-and-a-half ago you “never heard of it”.

But Mr Constable said the local authority takes incidents of violence against teachers seriously.

Figures released under Freedom of Information show between 2016 and 2018 there were almost 400 attacks against teachers by pupils in the city’s primary and secondary schools.

Some of the weapons recorded as being involved in incidents included books, pens, a baking tray and a water bottle. Meanwhile, a green laser pen resulted in the temporary loss of sight for one teacher.

Yvonne Allan, convener of the staff governance committee, said: “Teaching and support staff in schools receive advice and guidance to ensure that they are able to diffuse situations and reduce levels of risk.

“These arrangements are kept under regular review to ensure that the wellbeing of our staff is closely monitored.

“Our education services transitioned from using paper forms to an online reporting system in the 2015-16 academic year.

“We have encouraged schools to report all incidents so we can tackle the issue as effectively as possible.”