Booking opens for north-east summer camps

Bookings are now being taken for holiday camps run by a business unit of the council.

Live Life Aberdeenshire will host full-day holiday camps at eight venues across the region.

Stonehaven, Alford, Huntly, Turriff, Peterhead, Ellon and Banff will all host sports activities camps run by experienced coaches during the school holidays.

There will be opportunities for learning, storytelling and coding at sessions run by the library and information service too.

Youngsters will have the chance to make new friends, learn new skills and activities during the summer.

The holiday camps run from 9am to 5pm with full and half-day options.

Children can be dropped off at 7.30am to be looked after and collected at 6pm.

Places can be booked online or over the counter at a participating leisure centre.

Highlights this summer include a visit to a fire station, water safety training, creepie critters, simple science and skiing and tubing sessions.

There will also be plenty of opportunities to go swimming, take part in sports activities and use the mobile climbing wall.

Full details of all the camps, including dates and programmes, are available at bit.ly/2Y4edSy