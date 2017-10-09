New book aims to bring success of Aberdeen Line to light again

A book celebrating one of the world’s greatest and long forgotten shipping company is being released this week.

The book, which has been 36 years in the making, was written by Captain Peter King – a veteran of the shipping industry who spent time working in Aberdeen.

A definitive account of George Thompson Jnr’s Aberdeen Line, the book follows the whole history of the city-based enterprise.

Founded in 1825, when Aberdeen Grammar School-educated Thompson was only 21 years old, it was one of the most respected British shipping lines for more than a century.

George Thompson Jnr’s early business was in the field of ship and insurance broking, and commission agency, but he soon acquired shareholdings in ships engaged in the coastal, Baltic and trans-Atlantic trades out of Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen Line developed as a succession of private partnerships centred around the Thompson and Henderson families, who were both from Aberdeen.

By the late 1830s, Thompson had ventured into the Cuban copper and other trades, before moving into the Far East and Australia, trading as the Aberdeen White Star Line in the 1840s – the longest established shipping line serving Australia.

He also commissioned the first effective triple expansion steamer, pioneering economic long-haul freight trades for steam ships.

Known for its high professional standards, the Aberdeen Line’s safety record was exceptional for the time and was among the first to voluntarily adopt load lines on its ships, marking the safe weight of load for a ship.

In what the book describes as “the Halcyon days of sail”, Thompson’s built almost all of its ships at Walter Hood’s shipyard in Aberdeen, which at the time was the most renowned clipper-building port in Britain.

Captain King said: “George Thompson Jnr and William Henderson were very distinguished and they were both Lord Provosts of Aberdeen.

“They made huge benevolent gifts such as the gardens, wings at the hospital and medical bursaries.

“The Thompsons were great people.

“It almost became an obsession for me.”

Fast tea clippers built in Aberdeen included Thermopylae, Patriarch and Salamis, however, Walter Hood’s shipyard’s ultimate demise came in 1881 with the new steam ships.

A combination of the lack of necessary slipway length, and not having the technical capacity in Aberdeen for engine manufacture for future tonnage, meant Thompson’s steamers were largely constructed on the Clyde and lattery in Belfast.

Both shareholders later became wholly-owned subsidiaries of Kylsant’s Royal Mail Group, but in 1932 the firm was a victim of the Royal Mail Line’s collapse.

The Thompson name, however, lingered on until World War 2 as part of the Australian trade.

Descendants of the Thompson/Henderson family played a helpful and important part in securing quality research material for the book, as a lot of primary evidence about the company was unfortunately lost during the Blitz in World War 2.

Captain King, who has 60 years of experience in the shipping industry, worked in Aberdeen for seven years as managing director of a service company, which has now been bought over by Wood Group.

His time in the Granite City kick-started his interest in the shipping line.

He said: “The story of Thompson’s Aberdeen line, and its latter-day interface with the Australian Common-wealth Line, is important in the history of the British Merchant Navy and one which has never adequately been addressed.

“I was working in Aberdeen in the early 80s and there was a collection of monographs at the Maritime Museum of the Aberdeen Line and they fascinated me.

“Only one book has been written about it.

“There’s very little primary research material.

“My late wife Pat spent nearly six months looking through the cellars of Custom House, where the records were kept, researching the register of ships. She did a tremendous job.”

Captain King hopes that the new book will bring the famous line to light again, after it finally furled its sails in 1957.

He added: “Very few people do know about it now.

“It does cover an interesting part of Aberdeen’s history. ”

The book will be released on Friday.