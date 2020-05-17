Book review competition launched for Aberdeen youngsters

Aberdeen City Libraries has encouraged young people to enter its new book review competition.

Part of annual project Aberdeen Reads, the initiative encourages those between the ages of five and 15 to read, as well as share their love for books.

To enter, children and young people are invited to write a review or draw a picture of their favourite book, alongside the star rating they would give it.

A winner will be chosen in each age category from five to seven, eight to 11 and 12 to 15.

Entries should be sent alongside their first name and age to the Aberdeen City Libraries Facebook page, or by email to learningdevelopment@aberdeencity.gov.uk

Each of the submissions received will also be showcased on the Facebook page.

The closing date for entries is May 30.