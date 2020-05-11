Book on coronavirus is a hit with north-east kids

A city grandmother has created a book about coronavirus to help her young granddaughters understand the pandemic.

Lesley Morrison, 54, of Northfield, shares a special bond with her four grandchildren – Ava age 11, Erin age 11, Emma age 6 and Sofia age 4.

Living on the same street, the doting grandma often spends lots of quality time with the children.

The young girls will often cross the road to spend sleepovers and have dinner and play-time with Lesley and her husband, Brian Morrison, 56.

After social distancing measures meant the sisters could no longer visit their beloved grandparents, they struggled to understand the changes that were being made to their routine.

Many tears and tantrums later, Lesley decided that she had to help the children cope – and designed a book to do just that.

She said: “I’m heavily involved with them and they’re here a lot.

“The youngest ones were asking to come over and I had to say no, so I had a lot of tears.”

Lesley who is affectionately known as “Meme” to the girls, has turned to reading them a virtual book for bedtime, and decided to go one step further.

She said: “I usually Facetime them at night and read a bedtime story and so I thought why I don’t make them something to make this easier to understand.

“I thought they really don’t understand the virus.

“I mean none of us really understand what’s going on in the world right now.”

After searching through various images on the internet, Lesley picked up her pencils and began doodling and sketching things out to use in the book.

Eventually things started to come together, and the design quickly picked up momentum, taking her a week to complete.

She said: “I’ve explained in the book why there’s this bug.

“I’ve made him look quite nasty and said he likes to make people sick and go on your hands.

“I’ve said if he’s on your hands, he won’t bother you, but if you touch your face he will make you sick, so it’s very important to wash your hands.”

Throughout the book, which is called, A hug and a kiss I do miss: a grandma’s short story explaining the pandemic to her grandchildren, the pictures and words explain in a fun and colourful way, why schools and nurseries are closed.

Social distancing is also explained in a kid-friendly way, something Lesley says was vital in fending off hugs from her youngest granddaughter, Sofia.

Her book has been a hit with the children, and she says things have become easier thanks to their nightly story.

She said: “They usually ask if we can read the virus book or the ‘rona’ book.

“So they hold up the pages and I just read it to them and put on voices – like you do with little ones.”

Lesley who was formerly an early years practitioner for more than 20 years, says it is important to help young children deal with their emotions throughout the lockdown.

Previously she worked at the former Torry Nursery on Oscar Road and then Walker Road School Nursery

She said: “Children are hearing things on the TV and as much as you think children aren’t listening, they’re actually picking up on more than you give them credit for.

“They haven’t got the language to express how they’re feeling.

“They’re not at nursery and school and mum and dad are at home not working, so it’s a lot for kiddies to take on board.

“It’s a lot for us, imagine how it is for them.”

