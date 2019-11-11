Book of Mormon heading to Aberdeen in May

And now it can be revealed… the West End and Broadway musical sensation The Book Of Mormon is coming to Aberdeen for three weeks in May.

The Tony, Oliver and Grammy Award-winning show will have its Scottish premiere at His Majesty’s Theatre from Tuesday, May 5 to Saturday, May 23.

The precise venue and dates were revealed today after a week-long online and poster teaser campaign that simply said “The Mormons are coming…” and naming Aberdeen, along with Edinburgh and Southampton.

Bosses at Aberdeen Performing Arts are bracing for a rush on tickets when the “best musical of this century” – acclaimed for being hilarious and controversial – goes on sale on Wednesday.

Aberdeen Performing Arts director of programming and creative projects, Ben Torrie, said: “We are delighted that the Mormons are bringing their Mission to Aberdeen and we could not be more excited to have this multiple-award-winning, world-famous musical at HMT for its Scottish premiere.

“It’s not for the faint-hearted, but if you’re looking for a production that is sharp, witty and very funny, this is the show for you.”

The Book of Mormon premiered on Broadway in 2011 and is a satirical examination of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints’ beliefs and practices.

Critics have hailed the show, with one describing it as “the filthiest, most offensive, and quite possibly the funniest musical ever”.

With script, lyrics and music by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, creators of animated comedy South Park, along with Robert Lopez, who co-wrote the songs for Disney’s Frozen and Coco, it follows two Mormon missionaries as they attempt to preach the religion to the inhabitants of a remote Ugandan village.