News / Local

Bonfire night events in Elgin and Forres cancelled amid vaccine passport concerns

By David Mackay
23/09/2021, 8:57 am
Bonfire events in Elgin and Forres have been cancelled for the second year. Photo: Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Covid vaccine passport concerns have led to the cancellation of planned fireworks and bonfire events in Elgin and Forres.

Thousands pack parks in the Moray towns every year in November for the Rotary Club events.

However, organisers have now confirmed they will be cancelled for the second year in a row due to rules surrounding the Scottish Government’s vaccine passports.

‘Simply no way for us to go ahead’

Scottish Government vaccine passport rules require people to be able to show they have been double-jabbed at unseated outdoor events attended by more than 4,000.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said all should be checked at smaller events, and a “reasonable number” for larger ones.

However, organisers of the Elgin and Forres fireworks and bonfire events say the requirements make it unfeasible to run them.

As new vaccine passport legislation starts to take effect the Rotary clubs of Elgin and Forres have had to cancel plans…

Neil Urquhart, team leader of Elgin Rotary’s event, said: “The need to restrict access to the two parks and the procedures required to check vaccine passports are just too expensive and complex for either club to implement safely.

“We have looked closely at the options, and discussed the issue with Moray Council but there simply isn’t a way for us to go ahead.”

Carlo Miele, team leader of Forres Rotary’s event, said: “Both clubs are bitterly disappointed to have had to take this decision.

“The Bonfire Night events are always wonderful family events and, having missed last year due to lockdown, we had hoped to give our communities a special event this year.”

Why are vaccine passports needed?

The Scottish Government has introduced vaccine passports to try and allow large events to continue to go ahead despite rising Covid case numbers.

It is hoped the scheme, which is due to come into effect from October 1, will avoid the need to bring back wider restrictions.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has led plans to introduce vaccine passports in Scotland. Photo: PA

However, the measure has proved controversial in Scotland and elsewhere.

The Night Time Industries Association Scotland, which represents nightclubs, says there are “serious flaws” with the plans.

The group is preparing a legal case in an attempt to block the scheme.

Meanwhile, the UK Government has dropped plans to use vaccine passports for nightclubs and large events in England – despite still backing it earlier this month.

Should vaccine passports be introduced?

