Bon Accord shopping centre to temporarily close following change in guidelines

An Aberdeen shopping mall is partially closing following change in Covid restrictions.

The Bon Accord centre has announced it will shut to the public until the January 28 after new rules were imposed on retailers on Saturday last week.

Under the new guidelines, click-and-collect services will be banned, apart from those which serve essentials, such as clothing, baby equipment and books.

Stores must provide staggered appointment times to prevent customer contact.

A statement by centre manager, Craig Stevenson, said: “Bon Accord is working hard to ensure we are following guidelines and reacting to any changes.

“Following a change in restrictions on 16 January 2021, we have taken the decision to close Bon Accord to the public from 28 January.

“Please note that Boots can still be accessed from the external entrance on Schoolhill and those with appointments at Vision Express may still access the opticians via Schoolhill entrance to Bon Accord.

“The St Nicholas mall will remain open.”