Bon Accord centre deep cleaned ahead of July 13 reopening

The Bon Accord Shopping Centre has been deep cleaned ahead of its opening next month.

A number of measures will be in place to help keep visitors safe when the centre reopens on July 13.

People from different family groups will be asked to stay two meters apart, with customers keep to the left when travelling through the centre.

Craig Stevenson, centre manager said: “We look forward to welcoming visitors back to the centre. The safety of our community is our priority and we have taken several steps to ensure that customers and staff are kept as safe as possible.

“The centre has been deep cleaned and we have put a one-way system in place to help enforce social distancing. Hand cleaning facilities are available in all our public areas.

“Furthermore, we have put in place a dedicated touch point team who will be cleaning all high touch areas throughout the mall such as lift buttons and handrails.

“Restricted areas such as lifts are limited to one family group at a time and queuing systems have been put in place for each store.

“We would also like to let customers know that toilets and kids play areas will remain temporarily closed, until these parts of the mall can be reopened safely.

“We would like to extend our thanks to all visitors and centre staff for doing their bit to help keep our community safe.”

A full outline of the centre’s safety plans during the Covid-19 pandemic can be found at https://www.bonaccordaberdeen.com/blog/corona-virus