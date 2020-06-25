Bon Accord announces safety measures as it looks to reopen next month

A popular Aberdeen shopping centre has announced plans to reopen next month.

Bon Accord Shopping Centre has been shut since March but has now been given the green light to prepare to open on July 13.

The facility has announced a number of new safety measures to help with physical distancing.

Customers will be encouraged to keep left throughout the centre and only one person or family can use the lift at the same time.

There will also be hand sanitising stations across the mall.

Centre manager Craig Stevenson said: “Bon Accord is very much looking to welcoming people back into the centre and into the city of Aberdeen.

“There will be one or two changes and I think it will feel different for people coming in as we try and stay safe for everybody.

“If we all do our little bit, it’ll not only feel safe but it’ll be a pleasant shopping experience.”