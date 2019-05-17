Bomber aircraft to go on show at Aberdeen farmers’ market

Children will get the chance to sit in the cockpit of a bomber aircraft at an Aberdeen farmers’ market this summer.

The English Electric Canberra bomber will soon be making its way from the Morayvia museum to the George Street event.

The attraction at Kinloss has a selection of military aircraft, including a Nimrod Airframe, a Sea King SAR Helicopter and Jet Provost and Vampire cockpits.

Stuart Milne, chairman of the George Street Traders Association (GGSTA), said the exhibit would bring a lot of fun for both children and adults on the day.

He added: “This will be a great attraction for visitors and it will highlight the links the north-east has with the Royal Air Force.”

The market will take place on Saturday July 6 and will be held in the semi-pedestrianised area by the Bon Accord Centre and John Lewis.

Anyone interested in taking part should contact George Street community council by emailing georgestreetcc@gmail.com

