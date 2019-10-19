Video: Bomb squad called to coastal town

The bomb squad was called to a coastal town after an item was discovered by firefighters tackling a car blaze.

Bridge Street in Montrose was closed following the discovery at around 7am yesterday.

Firefighters were initially called to reports of a car fire in the area and police confirmed the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team was scrambled to the scene after an “item” was discovered.

It is believed two gas canisters had been taped together and placed near a vehicle with the intention of setting fire to the car.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to a vehicle fire on Bridge Street in Montrose at 7.05am.

“The EOD was called to assess an item discovered.”

A cordon was put in place at the junction with Castle Street and a small way up the road at the Basin View end of the street.

Locals inside the cordon were told not to leave their homes.

The Royal Logistic Corp Bomb Disposal team set up a base in the centre of the street with its bomb-disposal robot deployed.