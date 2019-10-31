Bomb squad called to north-east recycling centre

Two boxes were to be destroyed today after a bomb squad from Edinburgh was called to a north-east recycling centre.

Police Scotland was called to the facility in Keith at 12.35pm yesterday and confirmed EOD (Emergency Ordnance Disposal) had been called.

The boxes were left overnight at Blackhillock Quarry, to be disposed of today.

Yesterday, officers were seen standing guard at the entrance to the facility with an area containing several skips sealed off.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The squad came through from Edinburgh after receiving images of the items.

“The items are to be disposed of, after being left overnight at the quarry.”

Moray Council confirmed the recycling centre will be is closed until further notice.