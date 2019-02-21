Bomb squad called to north-east property for ‘old military ordnance’

The bomb squad was tonight carrying out an operation at a property in a north-east town.

The bomb disposal unit from the Royal Logistics Corp was dispatched from Edinburgh and is currently on the scene at Crosslet Court in Inverurie.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “It is believed to be old military ordnance that has been found.”

The call was made at 2.30pm.

No nearby properties have been evacuated and the spokesman said there was “no imminent danger” to the public.

Police and the bomb squad left the scene at around 7.15pm, with the spokesman describing the incident as “very minor”.