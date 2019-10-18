Bomb squad called after car fire in Angus town

The bomb squad was called to an Angus town this morning after an item was discovered by firefighters tackling a car blaze.

Bridge Street in Montrose remains closed following the discovery at around 7am this morning.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was initially called to reports of a car fire in the area, with police confirming the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team was called after an “item” was discovered.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to a vehicle fire on Bridge Street in Montrose at 7.05.

“The EOD was called to assess an item discovered

“The public and motorists are asked to avoid the area and the road remains closed.”