Bomb squad called after after ‘unexploded ordnance’ discovered on north-east beach

The bomb squad was called to a north-east beach to deal with “unexploded ordnance” today.

The alarm was raised just before 11am this morning near Collieston.

Inspector Steven McDonald, of Banff Police Station, said: “Around 10.55am this morning police were called to a report of unexploded ordnance found on the beach near Collieston.

“The area was cordoned off as a precaution. An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team attended and carried out a controlled explosion.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers are no longer present at the scene.