Bomb squad alert as WW1 grenade found in north-east town

The bomb squad were called to a north-east town after a man discovered a First World War device in a garage.

The empty grenade was discovered shortly after 2pm yesterday in Inverurie, with police called to the scene immediately.

The device was found as a man was clearing out his late’s father’s garage space in the back of Crosslet Court, just off Market Place.

The owner was described as an “amateur blacksmith” who had reportedly drilled holes in the device in a bid to remove the explosive insides.

The bomb disposal unit from the Royal Logistics Corp was dispatched from Edinburgh at 2.30pm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The bomb disposal unit attended the scene and made the item safe, but it had already been decommissioned.

“It could be described as an ornament.”

Police and the bomb squad left the scene at around 7.15pm, with the spokesman describing the incident as “very minor”.

No nearby properties were evacuated and the spokesman said there was never and “imminent danger” to the public.