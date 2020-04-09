Investigations continue into Aberdeen bomb hoax

Investigations are continuing into a bomb scare which caused an Aberdeen community to be evacuated.

Residents in Rosemount were left out of their homes for more than six hours following the report of a suspicious package in Wallfield Crescent on February 27.

After the incident, the Ministry of Defence said it was being treated as a hoax and a probe was launched.

A police spokeswoman confirmed inquiries are still ongoing.

When the news of the hoax broke, local councillor Bill Cormie said: “This was a very serious incident and the fact it was a hoax is very, very concerning.

“This will have been a huge and unnecessary drain on the resources of the emergency services.

“It is absolutely shocking to hear the incident was a hoax and this was all for nothing.

“It’s very upsetting to hear and I am sure everyone who was affected will be extremely angry.”