Bollard plans approved for Aberdeen theatre car park

A series of bollards will be installed at an Aberdeen city centre car park.

Proposals were lodged by Aberdeen Performing Arts for the posts at the staff facility at His Majesty’s Theatre in October.

They will be used to protect vehicles on the site at the back of the building.

The barriers are to be made of steel and will fold down when they are not being used.

A report by council planners said the proposals would not have an adverse impact on the A-listed theatre and the surrounding area.

It said: “The proposed development concerns existing parking spaces and does not cause conflict with any adjacent land uses or the amenity of the surrounding area.

“The design and siting of the proposed bollards would not impact on the character and amenity of the existing theatre or the Union Street Conservation Area.”