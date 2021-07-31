Body recovered in search for missing Moray woman

A body has been found following a search for a missing Moray woman.

Officers issued an appeal for information yesterday in effort to trace Helen Campbell, who had been reported missing the previous day.

The 60-year-old was last seen at the Greshop Filling Station in Forres at around 9.30pm on Thursday, July 29.

Police have now confirmed that the body of a woman was recovered from the River Findhorn at around 11.30am on Saturday, July 31.

The body is still to be officially identified, however, officers said the family of Ms Campbell has been informed.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.