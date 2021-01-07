Body of woman found in Aberdeen woodland

The body of a woman has been discovered in a car at an Aberdeen woodland.
Police descended on the Countesswells Forest area after the alarm was raised at about 11am today.
Investigations are ongoing to identify the woman.
A police spokeswoman said: “Around 10.50am on Thursday January 7, 2021, the body of a woman was discovered within a car in the Countesswells Forest area.
“Emergency services remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe