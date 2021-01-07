Body of woman found in Aberdeen woodland

The body of a woman has been discovered in a car at an Aberdeen woodland.

Police descended on the Countesswells Forest area after the alarm was raised at about 11am today.

Investigations are ongoing to identify the woman.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 10.50am on Thursday January 7, 2021, the body of a woman was discovered within a car in the Countesswells Forest area.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.”