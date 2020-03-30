Body of man found near north-east leisure centre

The body of a man has been found near a north-east leisure centre.

Officers were called to the Haughs Road area of Elgin shortly before 8am this morning.

An area around the River Lossie, near the Moray Leisure Centre, has been sealed off.

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm that officers were called to the Haugh Road area of Elgin at about 7.55am on Monday following the death of a 54-year-old man.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and, as with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”