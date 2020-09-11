Body of man found near north-east castle

A body of a man has been found near a north-east castle.
Emergency services were called to Gight Castle, near Methlick, after a report of concern for a person this afternoon.
The body of a man was found.
Police, the Scottish Ambulance Service and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were seen near the scene of the incident.
A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 2.40pm on Friday, 11 September, to a report of a concern for a person at Gight Castle, Methlick, Aberdeenshire.
“The body of a man was found.”