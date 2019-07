A body found on the Isle of Wight has been confirmed as missing north-east woman Rosie Johnson.

Ms Johnson, 22, from Banchory, was reported missing after failing to turn up for work at a holiday camp on the island on Monday last week.

A body was discovered by police in the Wootton area of the Isle of Wight on Friday afternoon.

And Hampshire Constabulary have now confirmed it was Rosie Johnson.

