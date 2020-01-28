Body found in search for missing Aberdeen kayaker

The body of an Aberdeen kayaker missing in Spain for more than two months has been found 140 miles from where he was last seen.

Kenny McPherson, 62, was seen at the marina in the town of Torrevieja on the Costa Blanca on November 23.

The freelance offshore survey engineer, who lived in the Midstocket area of Aberdeen, was spending time at his holiday home and had headed out in his new kayak.

His blue Skoda car was left at the marina.

The weather was good when he set off onto the water – but is believed to have turned after he left the marina.

A body was found on the holiday island of Formentera – 140 miles from Torrevieja, close to Ibiza – last week.

And a spokesman for the Spanish Guardia Civil yesterday confirmed it was the missing man.

He confirmed earlier reports, which first appeared in several Spanish media outlets, that the body was that of Kenny.

He said: “The information we have been given is that the body recovered in Formentera last Friday is that of the British man who disappeared in November after leaving Torrevieja Marina in a kayak.”

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart, who supported Kenny’s family when he went missing, said: “My thoughts are with Mr McPherson’s family and friends who I expect will be heartbroken in light of this tragic news.”

In the aftermath of his disappearance, a land, air and sea search operation was launched by police.

His partner Alexandra Mitchell and stepchildren Alexander, 27, and Anna, 22, flew to Spain immediately to assist the search.

An appeal was launched for anyone who had seen Kenny to come forward and volunteers designed posters in both Spanish and English and put them up around the coastal area.

In an update last month, Alexander insisted the family were not giving up hope and praised the efforts of the British consulate in Alicante for their efforts.

He said: “The consulate in Spain have been really helpful and have offered to do that for us.

“They have been amazing and they have been working really hard.”

A spokeswoman for the Foreign Office said the department was unable to comment.