Body found in search for missing Team GB runner Chris Smith

A body has been found in the search for a running champion who went missing in the Perthshire hills.

Chris Smith, originally from Daviot, near Inverurie, had been on holiday with his family when he went out for a run on Tuesday.

However, when the father-of-two – an experienced hill runner, who scored a bronze for Team GB in 2016 European Mountain Running Championships in Italy – failed to return home they raised the alarm.

A massive search involving mountain rescue teams and the coastguard helicopter was launched. Police have now confirmed a body was found earlier today in the Glenlyon area.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but 43-year-old’s family have been informed.

Mr Smith’s family, who now live in Haywards Heath, Sussex, had been on holiday in the Invervar area near Aberfeldy.

He had planned to run Meall nan Aighean, Carn Mairg, Meall Garbh and Carn Gorm but did not return.

His family said he may have become disorientated in hills.

Ruth McKee, Mr Smith’s cousin, told the PA news agency that the incident has been a “nightmare” for the family.

A Go FundMe page has been set up to support the Scottish Mountain Rescue team in the search for Mr Smith, with more than £3,000 raised.