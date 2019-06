Police searching for a missing Aberdeenshire woman have found a body.

Rosie Johnson from Banchory was reported missing on Monday after failing to report for work at an Isle of Wight holiday camp.

Officers discovered the body this afternoon in Wootton.

The body has not been formally identified but the 22-year-old’s family have been made aware.

The death is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.