Body found in search for missing north-east woman Phyllis Milne

A body has been found in the search for a missing north-east pensioner.

Phyllis Milne, 86, was reported missing from the Keith area on Saturday.

Officers have confirmed this afternoon a body has been recovered from the River Isla by specialist divers.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but her family have been informed.

Inspector Neil Campbell said: “We can confirm that a body was recovered this morning by our specialist dive officers who were conducting searches to trace Phyllis Milne.

“Our thoughts are with Phyllis Milne’s family and friends at this difficult time and I would also like to thank the local community in Keith for their support during our search operation as well as the officers and colleagues from other emergency services involved in the search for Phyllis.”