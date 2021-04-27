Show Links
Body found in search for missing Moray woman Christine Thomson

By Ana Da Silva
27/04/2021, 6:36 pm
A body has been found by officers searching for a missing Moray woman.

Christine Thomson, 61, was last seen around midnight on April 26 in the Seafield Terrace area of Keith.

Police have confirmed this evening that a body of a woman has been found as a result of ongoing searches.

While she has not been formally identified, officers said the family of Christine Thomson have been made aware.

There are no apparent suspicious circumstances.