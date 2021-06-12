Show Links
News / Local

Body found in search for missing Inverurie woman Megan Boyle

By Donna MacAllister
12/06/2021, 11:04 am
© SYSTEMMegan Boyle has been reported missing in the Keithhall area near Inverurie
Megan Boyle has been reported missing in the Keithhall area near Inverurie

A body has been found by officers searching for a missing Inverurie woman.

Megan Boyle, 57, from the Keithall area, was last seen on Friday morning

Police have confirmed that a body of a woman has been found as a result of ongoing searches.

While she has not been formally identified, officers said the family of Megan Boyle have been made aware.

There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.