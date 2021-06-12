Body found in search for missing Inverurie woman Megan Boyle

A body has been found by officers searching for a missing Inverurie woman.
Megan Boyle, 57, from the Keithall area, was last seen on Friday morning
Police have confirmed that a body of a woman has been found as a result of ongoing searches.
While she has not been formally identified, officers said the family of Megan Boyle have been made aware.
There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
