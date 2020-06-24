Show Links
Body found in Aberdeen woods

by David Walker
24/06/2020, 8:26 pm Updated: 24/06/2020, 8:32 pm
The family of David MacLeod have been informed after a body was discovered today
A body has been found in a wooded area of Aberdeen.

Police Scotland confirmed they had discovered a body of a man in an area near Grandholm Drive in Aberdeen at about 3pm.

Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of 18-year-old David MacLeod have been informed.

He was reported missing on Friday.