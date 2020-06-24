Body found in Aberdeen woods

A body has been found in a wooded area of Aberdeen.
Police Scotland confirmed they had discovered a body of a man in an area near Grandholm Drive in Aberdeen at about 3pm.
Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of 18-year-old David MacLeod have been informed.
He was reported missing on Friday.
