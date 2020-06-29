Body found in Aberdeen confirmed as missing man David

A body found in Aberdeen last week has been confirmed as that of missing man David MacLeod.

The 18-year-old had been reported missing from his home in the city on June 19.

His body was discovered in a wooded area near Grandholm on June 24 following extensive searches in the area.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Inspector George Nixon, from North East Division, said: “Our thoughts are very much with David’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“I would like to thank everyone who shared our earlier appeals for information and assisted with inquiries.”

A statement from the University of Aberdeen said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of one of our students, David MacLeod.

“Our thoughts are with David’s family and friends at this sad time.

“We urge anyone within the University community who has been affected to reach out to our support services.”