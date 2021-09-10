Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Body recovered by police from River Dee with missing woman’s family informed

By Daniel Boal
10/09/2021, 4:50 pm Updated: 10/09/2021, 5:46 pm
Ellie Mundie
Ellie Mundie

Officers searching for missing Laurencekirk woman Elle Smith have recovered a body from the River Dee.

Although the body is yet to be formally identified, the family of the 66-year-old woman have been notified.

Having been reported missing earlier in the week, police led a coordinated search with the help of local coastguard and lifeboat teams along the river yesterday.

Coastguard teams from Stonehaven and Cruden Bay joined Aberdeen Lifeboat crews and the police to search along the Aberdeen river.

Being called to the scene at around 12.30pm yesterday, upon arrival boats made their way from the boathouse searching the water down towards Duthie Park.

A police spokesman said: “On September 10, the body of a woman was recovered from the River Dee, Aberdeen.

“Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of missing woman, Elle Smith, has been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious. ”

She was last seen in Union Square, Aberdeen, on September 5 and had been described as being 5ft 6ins with fair hair.

Ms Smith was last seen wearing a brown or purple waterproof jacket, black leggings, a yellow t-shirt and was carrying a small leather black handbag.