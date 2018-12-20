Man’s body found after search of north-east harbour

A body has been found following a search of a north-east harbour.

Emergency services were called to Fraserburgh Harbour in the early hours of this morning following concerns a man had fallen into the water.

A search operation involving Coastguard and the local lifeboat was launched, however, police have confirmed a body has been recovered.

Local Inspector Martin MacDougall said: “Inquiries are currently ongoing to trace the man’s next of kin so no further information will be released at the moment.

“This is a tragic incident and I would like to thank our partners for their assistance.

“Police officers will remain in the area meantime while inquiries are carried out and I would ask anyone who has information which could assist to call 101 quoting reference number PS-20181220-0165.”