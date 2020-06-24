Missing teen’s family informed after body found in Aberdeen woods

The family of missing teenager David MacLeod have been informed after a body was found in a wooded area of Aberdeen.

Police Scotland confirmed they had discovered a body of a man in an area near Grandholm Drive in Aberdeen at about 3pm.

A police statement said: “Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of 18-year-old David MacLeod who was reported missing on Friday, 19 June, has been informed.”

The 18-year-old had last been seen at 1pm that afternoon on the city’s Stafford Street.

His mother, Alexandra MacLeod, who lives in Ardesier, made an emotional plea for his return on Tuesday.

In a statement released by Highlands and Islands MSP David Stewart, she said: “I just want him to come back. I just can’t believe this is happening.

“I know the police are doing everything the can, I know they’re still looking for him. I’m just praying and getting everybody else to pray for me that he can be found safe.”

She also thanked David’s friends in Aberdeen and his ex-classmates from Culloden Academy for their efforts to aid the search on social media.

She said: “They have put up posters and everything. I just want to thank them. They have done all this for David and for me that shows what love they have for David and it means so much to me.”

The teenager had been studying a gateway course at Aberdeen University to get into medical school.

CCTV images released by the police on Monday showed David wearing a water proof jacket with a horizontal red stripe at the bottom which merges to grey then black.

He was also wearing black jeans and black trainers and carrying a black rucksack.

As part of the effort to find him, specialist officers, including the dog unit and a drone, were deployed to search in the area around Granholm, Danestone, Hillhead and Seaton.

The dive and marine unit also searched the River Don between the Persley Bridge and the mouth of the river.