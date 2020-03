A body found off the north-east coast last week has been confirmed as that of a missing man.

The discovery was made of the coast of Portsoy last Friday, and has now been confirmed as John Loughrie.

Mr Loughrie, 51, had been missing from Findochty since February 9.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

