Body Coach Joe Wicks stops at north-east hotel for hot chocolate

by Ana Da Silva
27/07/2020, 9:13 pm
Joe Wicks is travelling across the Highlands and stopped at the Fife Arms in Braemar for a hot chocolate. Courtesy Laura Bremner
Fitness star Joe Wicks has been spotted having hot chocolate at a popular north-east hotel and restaurant.

Wicks’ popularity skyrocketed in late March after dedicating his YouTube page to helping families stay in shape during lockdown online PE classes.

Today, he stopped at the Fife Arms in Braemar where social media user Laura Bremner said he was enjoying a hot chocolate.

The Body Coach is currently undertaking a four day riding experience across the Scottish Highlands.

Last week, he concluded his online project and performed his final live PE class.

The 33-year-old has raised £580,000 for the NHS through his online workouts.