Bodies of two men found in house in north-east village

Two men have been found dead in a house in a north-east village.

The bodies of two men, aged 44 and 28, were found at the property in Swann Place, Ballater, yesterday afternoon.

Police are treating the deaths as unexplained.

A post mortem will be held to establish the exact cause of death.

Inquiries are continuing and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “On Friday afternoon, the bodies of two men, aged 44 and 28 years, were discovered within a house in Swann Place, Ballater, Aberdeenshire.

“A post mortem will take place to establish the exact cause of their death which at this time police are treating as unexplained. Inquiries are continuing. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”