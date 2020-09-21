Boardwalk in north-east to be replaced after funding success

Work is due to begin on a replacement for a decades-old boardwalk in a north-east town.

The existing wooden esplanade at Stonehaven beach was installed around 20 years ago but with boards becoming loose and broken it has since reached the end of its life.

The Stonehaven Town Centre Improvement Group have been leading efforts and have successfully secured the cash to construct a replacement boardwalk.

A contractor has also been appointed to carry out the work.

The other organisations involved in the improvement group are Stonehaven & District Community Council, Stonehaven Town Partnership, Stonehaven Business Association, Stonehaven Tourism Group, Horizon, Stonehaven Men’s Shed and Aberdeenshire Council.

It was awarded £265,000 from the Scottish Government’s Town Centre Fund and has since applied for additional funding including £30,000 from the Coastal Communities Fund. A £45,000 European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF) grant has also been awarded by NESFLAG.

Two new seating areas will be created as part of the project – one of them giving pride of place to the much-loved dolphin sculpture.

New information and interpretative signage will also be provided along the entire stretch of the seafront from the harbour to the outdoor pool helping to link the seafront with the town centre.

Councillor Wendy Agnew, chairwoman of the Kincardine and Mearns area committee, said: “This is a tremendous example of partnership working which will have long-term benefits for all those visiting the beachfront for many years to come.

“I also hope that the installation of the signage will help encourage visitors to explore more of the town when they visit and in particular the many businesses in the town centre.”

Bruce Stewart, Kincardine and Mearns area manager said: “This replacement wooden boardwalk will be a tremendous asset to Stonehaven and I would like to congratulate all those involved with the improvement group for raising the external funding and getting to this stage.”

During construction, the area will be fenced off and signage erected directing people to take an alternative route along Allardice Street and onto the High Street to reach the harbour.