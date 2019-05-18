Aberdeen boarding staff praised

A city music school’s boarding facilities have been rated “very good” by monitors.

The Care Inspectorate visited Aberdeen City Music Service on March 6 and have now published their report, awarding it the second-best of six possible ratings for care, support and staffing.

The service has boarding facilities for up to 40 young people.

“Young people at the service spoke warmly about their relationships with peers and with staff, and generally enjoyed boarding,” said the report.

It added: “Staff introduced various fun and supportive ways for young people to develop and sustain positive relationships, including students who were new.

“These resulted in a warm, friendly and supportive atmosphere.”