A food and drink boss has joined the board of a north-east charity.

Ceri Ritchie has joined the board of CLAN Cancer Support. She is a sector manager for food and drink at SAC Consulting.

CLAN chief executive Colette Backwell said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Ceri to the Board, having known her for some years.”

Ceri added: “I look forward to working with CLAN to ensure as many people as possible can access the services offered by this charity.”