Blue mini used in Torphins ATM theft recovered by police 50 miles away

A stolen car believed to have been used by the people behind an ATM raid in a north-east village has been recovered.

In total it is believed the group used four vehicles in the theft of the cash machine from the ScotMid store in Torphins in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A heavy-duty forklift, a Ford Galaxy and a gold Chrysler were all left in the area.

The blue Mini One was discovered on a residential street in Forfar, around 50 miles away.

Extensive inquires into the incident are being carried out.

Detective Inspector Fionnuala McPhail said: “I would first of all like to thank everyone who has been in touch to provide information in relation to this inquiry – your help and support has been invaluable.

“Our inquiries continue and I would once again appeal to anyone who has information about the movements of the vehicles we believe to have been involved to let us know as soon as possible.

“In addition to the Mini this includes a dark Ford Galaxy, a gold Chrysler Voyager and a red Manitou telehandler which was stolen from a nearby farm prior to the break-in taking place.

“The Mini recovered has obviously been taken from outwith the north-east area in the direction of Forfar which means I must extend my appeal to members of the public in other parts of Scotland.

“Call police on 101 quoting ref. no. 0184 of February 28 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain completely anonymous.”