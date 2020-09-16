Blue Light Card Christmas discounts revealed for NHS, emergency and social care workers

With just 100 days until Christmas some of us are already starting to think about getting the presents in.

To make things easier for those NHS, emergency service and social workers who have supported us all throughout the last six months, the people behind the Blue Light Discount Card have released this year’s gift discounts.

So whether you’re shopping for him, her, the kids or the family, there’s a wide range of offers at a range of big-name brands.

Around 15,000 retailers are part of the Blue Light scheme which includes discounts of everything from clothing and electronics to food and drink.

Some of the deals highlighted this year are:

Gifts for him:

Garmin – save up to 40% on selected products Superdry – save 10% off full price items Topman – save 20% off all items including sale

Gifts for her:

Charlotte Tilbury – save 20% online Topshop – save 20% off all items including sale Lovehoney – save 20% on all products online New Look – save 25% in store and online

Gifts for the kids:

My 1st Years – save 20% online White Stuff – save 15% in store and online Claire’s – save 15% in store and online

Gifts for the family:

Virgin Experience Days – save 25% off selected experiences Buyagift – save 15% Hunter – save 30% off all full price items

More than two million people from across the NHS, emergency services and social care sector are signed up for the scene which costs £4.99 for two years.

The project, founded by former PC Steve Denny and partner Tom Dalby, has been running for 12 years.

Chief executive Mr Dalby said: “As Christmas is rapidly approaching, now is the best time to organise present buying to ensure there’s no last-minute scrambles for next day delivery or worrying about crowds on the high street.

“My advice for Blue Light Card members would be to take advantage of the deals we have on offer, make a shopping list with a budget to visualise what you actually need to buy, try ‘secret santa’ if you’re looking to limit the number of presents purchased and to spread the cost of gifts with days out or experiences for families.

“We are always blown away by the efforts of our Blue Light community, but this year has really highlighted their work and want to say ‘thank you’ with some great discounts across a huge variety of retailers as we head into the festive period.”