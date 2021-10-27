Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Blue badge holder asks council to fix potholes that have plagued car park for ‘close to ten years’

By Craig Munro
27/10/2021, 6:00 am
Albert Bruce with the pothole near his house. Picture by Paul Glendell

A 78-year-old blue badge holder has called on Aberdeen Council to fix the potholes that have plagued the car park beside his house for “close to ten years”.

Albert Bruce has lived in his house on Greenbrae Drive in Bridge of Don for 45 years, but he says the potholes have only become a serious problem in the past decade.

He has to drive through the six-inch deep hole to get to his disabled parking spot, and recently sustained minor injuries after tripping over it.

While he says has made several reports to the council, which owns and operates the car park, no permanent repairs have been made.

However, the local authority has now said they plan to fill in the potholes before the end of the year following Mr Bruce’s latest report.

Concern for school visitors

Mr Bruce said: “It’s quite noticeable. As you come out of the entrance and before you leave the entrance of the car park, you can’t miss them.

“You’ve got to drive over them.”

The car park is also a “main thoroughfare” for parents and children going to and from Greenbrae Primary School, Mr Bruce said, and he is concerned someone could hurt themselves.

He added: “The thing that gets to me is, I’ve been complaining about this car park and watched it over the years deteriorating, and deteriorating, and deteriorating.

“If some kid or somebody falls in the hole and it’s full of water – that’s the only point I’m making.

“Prevention’s better than cure.”

Albert at his disabled parking space. Picture by Paul Glendell

An Aberdeen Council spokeswoman said: “The council’s building services team received a report of potholes within this residential car park on the 15th of September 2021.

“This was inspected on the 22nd of September 2021, and they are currently liaising with the roads team to determine the level of repairs required, after which the necessary works will be arranged.

“Weather permitting, these works should be completed before the end of December.”