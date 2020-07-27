‘Blow’ after break-in at Aberdeen city wardens office

A community leader has spoken of his shock after a city wardens office in Aberdeen was broken into and more than £1,000 of electronics stolen.

Aberdeen City Council’s city warden office on Balnagask Circle in Torry was broken into over the weekend, and goods including a laptop and radios stolen.

The incident happened overnight between 10.30pm on Friday and 6.30am on Saturday.

Police estimate the electronics stolen are worth more than £1,000 and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.

Councillor Christian Allard, who represents the area, praised the work done by city wardens and said he hoped the incident did would not impact their roles.

He said: “Having to replace material because it’s been stolen will not be very easy in the time we’re living just now.

“It’s a blow, definitely.

“I hope it’s not going to stop the good work the wardens are doing.

“They have been fantastic at looking after the community.

“They are very good, especially when we were in full lockdown.

“I hope it’s not going to affect the work they do.

“If we can recover the goods, that would be great.”

Councillor Audrey Nicoll, who also represents the Torry area, called for anyone with information to contact police, and said: “I think any break-in to a premises is a concern and a worry.

“The fact it wasn’t a dwelling is fortuitous but at the same time the disruption a break-in can cause can be quite significant for the people that use the premises.

“As always with these sorts of incidents I would urge anyone that knows anything or saw anything they thought was suspicious to feel comfortable contacting people on 101 or if they want to remain anonymous they have the option of contacting Crimestoppers.”

In the wake of the incident, police launched an appeal to help trace the culprit or culprits, asking for anyone who spotted anything unusual to come forward.

Detective Constable Kev Lynch of the CID Proactive, said: “This office is based in a mainly residential area so we would like to hear from anyone who may have seen people hanging about the area or indeed, anyone running off with equipment or heavy bags during the night.

“We are especially keen on any dash-cam footage from cars driving on Balnagask Circle or the surrounding streets between 10.30pm Friday and 6.30am Saturday.

“Officers are currently checking CCTV in the areas as well as making local inquiries, however, if you have any information that will assist our investigation, then please contact the CID Proactive Unit via 101 quoting reference number 1034 of 25 July 2020.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the break-in at the Council’s City Wardens office in Torry and continue to liaise with Police Scotland.

“As this is a live police investigation it would be inappropriate to comment further.”